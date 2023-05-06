Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx. $0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.19 million. Qorvo also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.15-$0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.1 %

QRVO stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

