Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx. $0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.19 million. Qorvo also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.15-$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.78.

QRVO stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,754. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

