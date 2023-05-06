Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Qiagen stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

Further Reading

