Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.74 million. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on QGEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Qiagen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,217. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,367.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 647,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 628,682 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after acquiring an additional 434,472 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

