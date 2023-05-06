Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Decreased by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Trex Stock Up 3.8 %

Trex stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trex by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Trex by 237.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.