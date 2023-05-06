Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Alliance Global Partners currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Curaleaf Trading Up 7.7 %

About Curaleaf

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

