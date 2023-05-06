PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $200.69

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.69 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 202.50 ($2.53). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 199.60 ($2.49), with a volume of 347,868 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PZC shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.70) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PZ Cussons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 255.25 ($3.19).

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £856.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,535.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 188.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.73.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

PZ Cussons Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,615.38%.

(Get Rating)

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.