Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.58.

NYSE PSTG opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after buying an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 958,570 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

