Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.15-16.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.74. Public Storage also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.15-$16.80 EPS.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

PSA stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,096. The company has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.39 and its 200-day moving average is $293.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 157.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

