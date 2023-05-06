Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 17,238 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,743,000 after buying an additional 833,389 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after acquiring an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,234,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,655. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

