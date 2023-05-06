Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

