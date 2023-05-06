Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,301. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

