Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.80. 36,149,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,173,848. The company has a market capitalization of $708.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

