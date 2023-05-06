Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 35,066 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,066 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after buying an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after buying an additional 828,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,775,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,945. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

