ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.49

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as low as C$0.47. ProntoForms shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

ProntoForms Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$61.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.38.

ProntoForms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions for enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.