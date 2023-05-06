ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 0.3%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.92. Approximately 2,675 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33. The firm has a market cap of C$76.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

ProMIS Neurosciences (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($1.22) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

