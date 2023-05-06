ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.
Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.
