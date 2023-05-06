Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of PINC opened at $26.70 on Friday. Premier has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Premier by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

