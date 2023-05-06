Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01), with a volume of 59,698,542 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £222.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.65.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

