PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of PWSC opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $161.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,718.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWSC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 78.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 120,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,501,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $5,948,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

