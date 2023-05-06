Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Pool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pool has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pool to earn $16.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $353.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.15. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pool by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Pool by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 138,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

