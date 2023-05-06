Po.et (POE) Market Capitalization Achieves $54,349.32

Po.et (POE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Po.et has a total market cap of $54,349.32 and $0.04 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

