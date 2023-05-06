Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89. 952,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,330,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.