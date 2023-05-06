Pirate Chain Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $59.06 million and approximately $44,564.58 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00125017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00046261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00031021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,204,958 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

