Piper Sandler Upgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.28.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after buying an additional 800,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.