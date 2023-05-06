Piper Sandler Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $315.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.22.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of INSP stock opened at $277.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $282.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85.

Insider Activity

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total value of $670,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,119 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,016. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.