Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (PHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $475,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

