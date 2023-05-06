Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.13.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
