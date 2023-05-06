Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

