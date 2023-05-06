Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

