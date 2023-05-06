PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $95.01. 43,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 100,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDUR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 123,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

