Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 7,665 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,665 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.64. The company had a trading volume of 873,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,615. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.80.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

