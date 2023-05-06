Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 6,523 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

NYSE LYB traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

