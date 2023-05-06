Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.66. 801,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.55. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

