Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 3,146 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Up 2.3 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 639,554 shares of company stock worth $236,646,413 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $384.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,683,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day moving average is $354.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

