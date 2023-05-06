Pictet & Cie Europe SA Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.10 and its 200-day moving average is $492.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

