Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.82. 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,491,847. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

