Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $12.57 on Friday, reaching $348.40. 4,260,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,714. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.28. The company has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

