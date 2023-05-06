Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.37. 1,113,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $354.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.65. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $179.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

