PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading Up 0.4%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 20,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMCB. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 732,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 120,942 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

