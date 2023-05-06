Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after buying an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

