Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

