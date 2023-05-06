Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 941,504 shares in the company, valued at $12,484,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,940. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.