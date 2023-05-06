PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by Roth Mkm to Buy

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43. PENN Entertainment has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

