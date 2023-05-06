Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.668 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$43.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.81 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.57.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9575597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

