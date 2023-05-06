Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.6 %

PBA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

