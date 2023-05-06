Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.493 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 2.6 %

PBA stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

