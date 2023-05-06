PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDD. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.90.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. PDD has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

Institutional Trading of PDD

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $501,089,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PDD by 3,618.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506,101 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its position in PDD by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

