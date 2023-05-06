Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $368.53.

Paycom Software stock opened at $272.63 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,871,858,000 after buying an additional 61,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after buying an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after buying an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

