Pason Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

PSI opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$992.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

