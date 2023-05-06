Pason Systems Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Pason Systems Stock Up 8.7 %
PSI opened at C$12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$992.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.41.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.60 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3076923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.