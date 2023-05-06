Parsons (NYSE:PSN) PT Raised to $53.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE PSN opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Parsons by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Parsons by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.