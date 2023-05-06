Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.37

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.37 and traded as high as C$27.21. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$27.00, with a volume of 279,061 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on PXT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Parex Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Parex Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.
About Parex Resources
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
